Fairly strong gusty winds up to 50 kmph can be expected over the island, particularly in Central, North-Western, North-Central and Southern provinces and Badulla district.Showers at times will occur in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Several spells of showers will occur in Weste rn and North-Western provinces

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

A slight change in the prevailing weather condition is expected in south-western part of the island from tomorrow (17th September).A slight enhancement of windy condition is expected over the island from tomorrow (17th September).Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Few showers may occur in North-western province.Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph can be expected over the island, particularly in Hambantota, Monaragala and Matale districts.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 17-Sep-2018

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 35 25 90 45 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 32 26 85 70 Mainly fair

Colombo 30 26 90 65 Several spells of showers

Galle 29 26 90 75 Several spells of showers

Jaffna 32 27 75 65 Mainly fair

Kandy 30 20 95 60 Several spells of showers

Nuwara-Eliya 20 11 95 70 Several spells of light showers

Ratnapura 34 22 95 50 Several spells of showers

Trincomalee 35 24 85 55 Mainly fair

Mannar 30 27 85 70 Mainly fair.