WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS
A slight change in the prevailing weather condition is expected in south-western part of the island from tomorrow (17th September).A slight enhancement of windy condition is expected over the island from tomorrow (17th September).Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Few showers may occur in North-western province.Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph can be expected over the island, particularly in Hambantota, Monaragala and Matale districts.
Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 17-Sep-2018
City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather
Max Min Max Min
Anuradhapura 35 25 90 45 Mainly fair
Batticaloa 32 26 85 70 Mainly fair
Colombo 30 26 90 65 Several spells of showers
Galle 29 26 90 75 Several spells of showers
Jaffna 32 27 75 65 Mainly fair
Kandy 30 20 95 60 Several spells of showers
Nuwara-Eliya 20 11 95 70 Several spells of light showers
Ratnapura 34 22 95 50 Several spells of showers
Trincomalee 35 24 85 55 Mainly fair
Mannar 30 27 85 70 Mainly fair.