Sri Lankan and Iranian Presidents to open Uma Oya Multipurpose Development Project

A special discussion regarding the organisation of the opening ceremony of the Uma Oya Multipurpose Development Project was held at the Uma Oya Power Plant premises yesterday (22).

The discussion was held under the patronage of Irrigation, Wildlife and Forest Conservation Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi and the Iranian Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Dr. Alireza Delkhosh.All activities related to the visit of the Iranian President for the handing over the Uma Oya Multipurpose Development Project to the people were discussed in depth. State Minister of Irrigation Shasheendra Rajapaksa participated in this discussion. The discussion was also attended by senior officers of the President’s Security Division, heads of the Iranian President’s Security Division, and representatives of Farab Company which is the project’s official construction company. In addition to generating 120 megawatts of hydroelectric power to add to Sri Lanka’s national grid, the Uma Oya Multipurpose Development Project is also able to supply water to 15,000 acres of paddy fields during both the Yala and Maha seasons and to provide a sustainable solution to the drinking water needs of the Badulla, Monaragala and Bandarawela areas.