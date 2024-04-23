Parliament to meet on 24th, 25th and 26th April for an adjournment debate on the Easter attack -Committee on Parliamentary Business decides

The Committee on Parliamentary Business has decided that the Parliament will be in session on the 24 th , 25 th and 26 th of April and in accordance to a motion brought by the Opposition, an Adjournment Debate on the Easter Sunday attack will be held on the said three days, the Acting Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Chaminda Kularatne said.

This decision was taken at the Committee on Parliamentary Business held Monday (21) Chaired by the Deputy Speaker Hon. Ajith Rajapakse.

Accordingly, the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill (Second Reading) and Regulations under the Poisons, Opium and Dangerous Drugs Ordinance are scheduled to be debated on Wednesday, April 24th, from 9.30 am to 10.30 pm.

The Acting Secretary General stated that it was also decided to hold the debate on the Adjournment Debate on the Easter Sunday attack on Easter Sunday from 10.30 am to 5.30 pm according to a motion brought by the Opposition.

On Thursday 25th April from 9.30 am to 10.30 pm two Regulations under the Motor Traffics Act published under the Gazette Extraordinary No. 2338/39 and 2352/29, Notifications under the Excise Ordinance published under the Gazette Extraordinary No. 2364/35, Order under the Excise (Special Provisions) Act published under the Gazette Extraordinary No. 2364/36, Regulations under the Immigrants and Emigrants Act are scheduled to be approved post-debate.

Thereafter, it has been decided to hold the debate on the Adjournment Debate on the Easter Sunday attack on Easter Sunday from 10.30 am to 5.30 pm which was previously postponed.

Moreover, it has been decided to hold the Also, it has been decided to hold the adjournment debate on the Easter Sunday attack on Friday, April 26th from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm for the third consecutive day.