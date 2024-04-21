April 21, 2024
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Today’s weather forecast

    April 21, 2024
    Today’s weather forecast

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.

    Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Anuradhapura, Vavuniya, and Mannar districts during the afternoon or night.

    Showers will occur in the western coastal areas during the morning too.

    Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

    General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

    « Navy comes to aid, safely transfers injured foreign national ashore for medical attention
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya