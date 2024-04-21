Today’s weather forecast

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Anuradhapura, Vavuniya, and Mannar districts during the afternoon or night.

Showers will occur in the western coastal areas during the morning too.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.