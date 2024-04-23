‘Sri Ramayan Trails’ Launched With State-of-the-Art Technology, Travel Features

A historic milestone in the Indo-Sri Lankan cultural and religious bond was marked yesterday (21) with the official launch of the ‘Sri Ramayan Trails’ project at Taj Samudra, Colombo. This initiative aims to bolster the country’s tourism industry by leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovative tourism methodologies.

Under the auspices of His Holiness Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, the Chief Treasurer of the renowned Sri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, and graced by Mr. Sagala Ratnayaka, Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff, the launch event showcased a commitment to fostering deeper ties between the two nations.

The Sri Ramayan Trails seeks to highlight nine significant sites mentioned in the epic Ramayana, scattered across Sri Lanka. By offering a spiritual and cultural journey for Hindu pilgrims and travelers alike, the initiative aims to draw millions of Indian and international tourists to the country. Its overarching goal is to strengthen the nation’s spiritual and cultural heritage while also boosting its tourism sector.

In addition to offering access to these sacred sites, the project aims to provide visitors with an immersive experience by showcasing the ancient spiritual events associated with these revered shrines, brought to life through cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), and Virtual Reality (VR).

Spanning from Adam’s Bridge in the Mannar Basin to Seetha Eliya in Nuwara Eliya, every location mentioned in the epic Ramayana has been carefully chosen for inclusion in this pilgrimage endeavour.

Notable figures such as former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, Indian High Commissioner HE Santosh Jha, former member of the European and British Parliament Niranjan Dev Adhitya, and other dignitaries graced the event with their presence.