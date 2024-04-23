President calls on Chief Prelates of the Malwatu-Asgiri Chapters and receives their blessings

President Ranil Wickremesinghe called on the Chief Prelates of the Malwathu and Asgiri Chapters Sunday (21) to seek their blessings.

First, President Ranil Wickremesinghe visited the Malwathu Maha Viharaya and paid his respects to the Chief Prelate of the Malwathu Chapter, Most Ven. Thibbatuwawe Sri Sumangala Nayaka Thera, followed by a brief discussion. The Anunayake of the Malwathu Chapter,

Most Venerable Dimbulkumbure Vimaladhamma Thera, was also present, and together they chanted Seth Pirith and blessed the President.

Thereafter, President Ranil Wickremesinghe preceded to the Asgiri Maha Viharaya, where he met with the Chief Prelate of the Asgiri Chapter, Most Ven. Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thera, and engaged in a brief discussion.

During the visit, the Maha Sangha led by the Viharadhipathi (Chief Priest) of Muthiyangana Raja Maha Vihara, Ven. Murundeniye Dhammarathana Thera recited Seth Pirith and invoked blessings upon the President.

Kandy District Secretary Mr. Chandana Thennakoon also attended the event.