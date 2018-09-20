Fairly strong gusty winds up to 50 kmph can be expected in Central, North-western, North-central and Southern provinces and in Badulla and Trincomalee districts. Showers will occur at times in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and several spells of showers will occur in Western, Southern and North-western provinces. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Northern Province and Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00p.m.Fairly heavy falls about 50 mm can be expected at some places in the Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces.