WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS
Fairly strong gusty winds up to 50 kmph can be expected in Central, North-western, North-central and Southern provinces and in Badulla and Trincomalee districts. Showers will occur at times in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and several spells of showers will occur in Western, Southern and North-western provinces.Fairly heavy falls about 50 mm can be expected at some places in the Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces.
Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 20-Sep-2018
City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather
Max Min Max Min
Anuradhapura 33 24 90 50 Mainly fair
Batticaloa 36 24 80 40 Mainly fair
Colombo 31 26 85 70 Several spells of showers
Galle 28 25 85 75 Several spells of showers
Jaffna 31 26 90 70 Mainly fair
Kandy 29 23 90 60 Showers at times
Nuwara-Eliya 17 14 95 70 Showers at times
Ratnapura 33 24 95 60 Showers at times
Trincomalee 34 26 80 45 Mainly fair
Mannar 30 27 85 70 Mainly fair