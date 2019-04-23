April 23, 2019

    Showers expected in several places after 2pm

    April 23, 2019
    Showers expected in several places after 2pm

    Showers or thundershowers will occur in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces after 2.00 p.m. Showers or thundershowers will also occur at a few places in North-Central province after 2.00 p.m. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Batticaloa via Galle and Hambantota, particularly in the evening or night. Winds will be North-easterly in the sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee and Batticaloa and winds will be variable in direction in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 15-25 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Possibility for afternoon thundershowers is still high over the island. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces. Showers may occur in the western and southern coastal areas in the morning too.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    23-Apr-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   34           24           95           55           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Batticaloa            33           27           90           60           Mainly fair

    Colombo              32           25           90           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Galle      31           26           90           75           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    33           26           80           70           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Kandy   32           22           95           65           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     22           12           95           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           32           23           95           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       35           26           90           55           Mainly fair

    Mannar                33           26           85           65           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    « Thundershowers is still high: General public requested to take precautions
