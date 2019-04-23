Showers expected in several places after 2pm

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces after 2.00 p.m. Showers or thundershowers will also occur at a few places in North-Central province after 2.00 p.m. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Batticaloa via Galle and Hambantota, particularly in the evening or night. Winds will be North-easterly in the sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee and Batticaloa and winds will be variable in direction in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 15-25 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Possibility for afternoon thundershowers is still high over the island. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces. Showers may occur in the western and southern coastal areas in the morning too.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 23-Apr-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 34 24 95 55 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 33 27 90 60 Mainly fair

Colombo 32 25 90 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Galle 31 26 90 75 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 33 26 80 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Kandy 32 22 95 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 22 12 95 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 32 23 95 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 35 26 90 55 Mainly fair

Mannar 33 26 85 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m