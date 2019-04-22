April 22, 2019

tami sin youtube google twitter facebook

    Development - Provincial

    Thundershowers is still high: General public requested to take precautions

    April 22, 2019
    Thundershowers is still high: General public requested to take precautions

    Possibility for afternoon thundershowers is still high over the island. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces. Showers may occur in the western and southern coastal areas in the morning too.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Batticaloa via Galle and Hambantota, particularly in the evening or night. Winds will be westerly to South-westerly in the sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Hambantota via Colombo and winds will be South-easterly or variable in direction in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 15-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Possibility for afternoon thundershowers is still high over the island. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces. Showers may occur in the western and southern coastal areas in the morning too.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    22-Apr-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   35           24           95           55           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Batticaloa            33           27           90           60           A few showers

    Colombo              34           25           90           65           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m, Showers are likely in the morning too

    Galle      31           26           90           70           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m, Showers are likely in the morning too

    Jaffna    36           26           90           60           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Kandy   33           23           95           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     23           12           95           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           36           23           95           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       35           26           90           55           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Mannar                33           26           90           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    « Afternoon thundershowers is still high
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2