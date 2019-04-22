Thundershowers is still high: General public requested to take precautions

Possibility for afternoon thundershowers is still high over the island. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces. Showers may occur in the western and southern coastal areas in the morning too.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Batticaloa via Galle and Hambantota, particularly in the evening or night. Winds will be westerly to South-westerly in the sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Hambantota via Colombo and winds will be South-easterly or variable in direction in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 15-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Possibility for afternoon thundershowers is still high over the island. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces. Showers may occur in the western and southern coastal areas in the morning too.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 22-Apr-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 35 24 95 55 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 33 27 90 60 A few showers

Colombo 34 25 90 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m, Showers are likely in the morning too

Galle 31 26 90 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m, Showers are likely in the morning too

Jaffna 36 26 90 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Kandy 33 23 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 23 12 95 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 36 23 95 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 35 26 90 55 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Mannar 33 26 90 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m