Showers expected in several places after 2pm

WEATHER FORECAST FOR 26th April 2019

A low pressure area is developing over south-west Bay of Bengal to the southeast of Sri Lanka. It is likely to intensify into a depression and likely to move northwestwards. General public, Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard. Showers or thundershowers will occur in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva and Western provinces after 2.00 p.m. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

A low pressure area is likely to develop over Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal to the southeast of Sri Lanka around 25th April 2019. General public, Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

Tonight: Showers or thundershowers will occur in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces.

Tomorrow: Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces and in Ampara district. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 25-Apr-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 34 25 90 50 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 33 27 85 65 Mainly fair

Colombo 33 25 90 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Galle 32 25 90 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 33 26 95 60 Mainly fair

Kandy 32 20 95 55 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 23 14 85 45 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 35 23 95 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 34 25 90 65 Mainly fair

Mannar 34 27 85 55 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m