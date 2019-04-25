April 25, 2019

    Showers expected in several places after 2pm

    April 25, 2019
    A low pressure area is developing over south-west Bay of Bengal to the southeast of Sri Lanka. It is likely to intensify into a depression and likely to move northwestwards. General public, Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard. Showers or thundershowers will occur in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva and Western provinces after 2.00 p.m. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR 26th April 2019

    A low pressure area is developing over south-west Bay of Bengal to the southeast of Sri Lanka. It is likely to intensify into a depression and likely to move northwestwards. General public, Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard. Showers or thundershowers will occur in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva and Western provinces after 2.00 p.m. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    A low pressure area is likely to develop over Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal to the southeast of Sri Lanka around 25th April 2019. General public, Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

    Tonight: Showers or thundershowers will occur in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces.

    Tomorrow: Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces and in Ampara district. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    25-Apr-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   34           25           90           50           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Batticaloa            33           27           85           65           Mainly fair

    Colombo              33           25           90           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Galle      32           25           90           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    33           26           95           60           Mainly fair

    Kandy   32           20           95           55           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     23           14           85           45           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           35           23           95           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       34           25           90           65           Mainly fair

    Mannar                34           27           85           55           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Last modified on Thursday, 25 April 2019 16:37
