April 26, 2019

    Cyclonic storm moving to the Eastern coast Featured

    April 26, 2019
    Cyclonic storm moving to the Eastern coast

    The low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal to the southeast of Sri Lanka now concentrated into a depression and located near lat-01.9N, Lon-90.1E at 08.30 p.m. of 25th April, 2019, about 1050 km Southeast of Potuvil. It is likely to intensify into a deep depression during next 24 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards along and the system is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm while moving closer to the Eastern coast of Sri Lanka. General public, Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regards. Showers or thundershowers will occur in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places. Showers may occur in the Northern and Eastern coastal areas in the morning too. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    The low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal to the southeast of Sri Lanka now concentrated into a depression and located near lat-01.9N, Lon-90.1E at 08.30 p.m. of 25th April, 2019, about 1050 km Southeast of Potuvil. It is likely to intensify into a deep depression during next 24 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards along and the system is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm while moving closer to the Eastern coast of Sri Lanka. General public, Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regards. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Trincomalee via Hambantota and Batticaloa and Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night. Winds will be North-easterly in the sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee and Batticaloa and winds will be South-westerly to Westerly in direction in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 15-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    A low pressure area is developing over south-west Bay of Bengal to the southeast of Sri Lanka. It is likely to intensify into a depression and likely to move northwestwards. General public, Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard. There is a possibility that sea will be rough near shore and also the low lying in the sea areas off the coast extending from Beruwala to Tangalle via Galle and Matara, may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having 2.5-3.0 m height (This is not for land area) until tonight. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards. Tonight: Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, North-western, Western and Uva provinces. Tomorrow: Showers or thundershowers will occur in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva and Western provinces after 2.00 p.m. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    26-Apr-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   35           26           90           50           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Batticaloa            33           26           90           70           Mainly fair

    Colombo              33           25           90           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Galle      32           26           85           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    34           25           95           60           Mainly fair

    Kandy   33           21           95           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     23           11           90           40           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           35           24           95           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       33           25           90           60           Mainly fair

    Mannar                35           27           90           60           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

