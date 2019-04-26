Cyclonic storm moving to the Eastern coast

The low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal to the southeast of Sri Lanka now concentrated into a depression and located near lat-01.9N, Lon-90.1E at 08.30 p.m. of 25th April, 2019, about 1050 km Southeast of Potuvil. It is likely to intensify into a deep depression during next 24 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards along and the system is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm while moving closer to the Eastern coast of Sri Lanka. General public, Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regards. Showers or thundershowers will occur in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places. Showers may occur in the Northern and Eastern coastal areas in the morning too. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

The low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal to the southeast of Sri Lanka now concentrated into a depression and located near lat-01.9N, Lon-90.1E at 08.30 p.m. of 25th April, 2019, about 1050 km Southeast of Potuvil. It is likely to intensify into a deep depression during next 24 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards along and the system is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm while moving closer to the Eastern coast of Sri Lanka. General public, Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regards. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Trincomalee via Hambantota and Batticaloa and Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night. Winds will be North-easterly in the sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee and Batticaloa and winds will be South-westerly to Westerly in direction in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 15-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

A low pressure area is developing over south-west Bay of Bengal to the southeast of Sri Lanka. It is likely to intensify into a depression and likely to move northwestwards. General public, Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard. There is a possibility that sea will be rough near shore and also the low lying in the sea areas off the coast extending from Beruwala to Tangalle via Galle and Matara, may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having 2.5-3.0 m height (This is not for land area) until tonight. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards. Tonight: Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, North-western, Western and Uva provinces. Tomorrow: Showers or thundershowers will occur in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva and Western provinces after 2.00 p.m. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 26-Apr-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 35 26 90 50 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 33 26 90 70 Mainly fair

Colombo 33 25 90 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Galle 32 26 85 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 34 25 95 60 Mainly fair

Kandy 33 21 95 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 23 11 90 40 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 35 24 95 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 33 25 90 60 Mainly fair

Mannar 35 27 90 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m