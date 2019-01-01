New Year will be a challenge for Sri Lanka - PM

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in his New Year message states as 2019 dawns with new hopes and goals, it is his pleasure to wish all Sri Lankans a prosperous year ahead. The New Year will be a challenge for Sri Lanka.

Nevertheless, the government is committed to making a better society for our future generations, the Premier states. “As 2019 dawns with new hopes and goals, it is my utmost pleasure to wish all Sri Lankans a prosperous year ahead. It was a real victory for all of us to ensure sovereignty of the people’s rule in the country to begin the New Year.

“I am glad and thankful to everyone who strove in the name of reclaiming democracy setting ethnic, religious and party differences aside.“The New Year will be challenging for Sri Lanka.

“Nevertheless, we are committed to making a better society for our future generations.“I look forward to your encouragement, commitment and cooperation”.