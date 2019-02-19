Registration of Chainsaw Machines commence from tomorrow (20th)

SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

The Registration of Chainsaw Machines will commence from tomorrow (20th February). This is being carried out according to a decision taken by the Ministry of Defence on the orders of His Excellency the President, Maithripala Sirisena.

Accordingly, all state, semi-government, private-sector institution or privately owned Chainsaw Machines should be produced at the nearest police station and a registration permit obtained.

This is aimed at controlling deforestation caused by illegal felling of trees using Chainsaw Machines, and regulate the felling of trees.

The registration process will commence on February 20th and all registrations should end by February 28th.

After registering, a special license and a number will also be issued for identification purposes. Necessary instructions have been issued to all police stations in the country.

The support of all are expected in this regard.

Secretary

Ministry of Defence

2019.02.19