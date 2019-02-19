Expat Tamil couple supports to build houses for disable War Heroes

Two disable War Heroes of the Sri Lanka Army were the beneficiaries of new houses built by the Sri Lanka Engineers (SLE) with financial assistance from a Tamil couple resident in Oman. According to Army media, the two houses built by Army Engineers in Wadduwa and Kegalle were handed over to two disabled War Heroes of the 1 Field Engineer Regiment of the Corps of Sri Lanka Engineers during a ceremony at the SLE Regimental Headquarters, last Tuesday (12).

The project, a fine example of ethnic harmony was aptly supported by Mr. & Mrs. Mohanashankar who had provided Rs 2 million for the purchase of raw materials for the construction under an initiative taken by the Colonel Commandant of SLE Regiment and Commander, Security Forces, Jaffna, Major General Darshana Hettiarachchi.

During the ceremony a group of selected children of disable able War Heroes were also awarded with a monthly allowance of Rs. 2500.00 each, as an educational incentive also sponsored by the same philanthropists.Major General Darshana Hettiarachchi, members of the Sri Lanka Engineers Seva Vanitha Unit and senior Army officers were also present at the occasion.