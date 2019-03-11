Heat weather advisory issued

The Meteorology Department has cautioned the public to take appropriate precautions to avoid any health-related issues caused by the heat weather condition currently prevailing in the country.The Duty Forecaster of the Department of Meteorology yesterday told the Daily News that the high level of moisture in the air and low wind speed has been resulted in the heat weather condition currently prevailing in the country and this situation would prevail fluctuating until the beginning of south-west monsoon in May.

By issuing amber colour Heat Weather advisory, the Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre forecasted ‘Extreme Caution’ level heat weather for most parts of the Northern, North Central and the North Western provinces today.Under this level of warning, heat cramps and heat exhaustion are possible while continuing activity could result in heat stroke.

According to the Duty forecaster, several areas including Matale, Gampaha, Colombo, Kalutara, Galle, Batticaloa, Matara, Ampara, Monaragala, Hambantota and Trincomalee would also experience dry weather and residents were warned to take extra precautions when being out in the open in these areas as well.She further said that the Heat Index Forecast (HIF) was calculated by using relative humidity and maximum temperature and the effect it has on the body.As it was mentioned in the advisory report, the HIF is not the forecast of maximum temperature.

It is generated by the Department of Meteorology for the next day period and prepared by using global numerical weather prediction model data. Effect of the heat index on human body has been prepared on the advice of the Ministry of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine.The Met Department advises the public to remain hydrated and take breaks while also trying to stay in the shade as often as possible at job sites. They also advised those caring for the elderly and the sick who are indoors to take extra precautions and not to leave children unattended in vehicles.