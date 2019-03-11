Police to launch special operations near night clubs, bars from today

Sri Lanka police from today will launch operations near night clubs, bars and other venues where alcohol is served to crack down on drunk drivers. Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge Traffic and Road Safety Ajith Rohana at a media conference held at the Police Headquarters yesterday announced that special measures are being taken to curb drunk driving which has become a serious problem.

He said traffic police will launch the special operation from today to eliminate the culture of drunk people with Defender vehicles hanging around night clubs."We hope to eliminate drunk driving from this country. We will launch a massive operation tomorrow (Monday) and will continually implement the program," DIG Rohana said.

According to DIG Rohana, in 2018 alone, 150,094 drunk drivers have been arrested while during 2017 -2018 accidents caused by drunk drivers have resulted in 304 fatalities and injuries to 4,398 persons.The traffic DIG said survey reports reveal that most of the drunk drivers were arrested on Fridays and the highest number had been arrested during the period from 4.00 to 8.00 pm.

The Police are taking tough measures after the fatal hit and run accident of Borella Police OIC Ananda Sagara Sarathchandra, who was hit by a Defender vehicle that was leaving a night club in the early morning hours.