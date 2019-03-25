Sri Lankan refugees to return from South India

24 families who went to South India as refugees during the conflict era are to be return to Sri Lanka on 26 March and 28 March 2019 under the voluntary repatriation scheme facilitated by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). 54 members belong to 24 families are to be return to Sri Lanka via Sri Lankan Airlines UL-122 on 26 March 2019 and UL-138, UL-132 and Emirates Airlines EK 654 aircrafts. There are 24 men and 30 women among them. Mr. V.Sivagnanasothy, Secretary to the Ministry of National Policies, Economic Affairs, Resettlement & Rehabilitation, Northern Province Development, Vocational Training & Skills Development and Youth Affairs stated that they are to be leave to Jaffna, Mannar, Vavuniya, Mullaithivu and Trincomalee Districts.

The UNHCR provides them free air tickets, a reintegration allowance of Rs.10,000 per adult and Rs.5,000 per non-adult, a travel allowance of Rs.2,500, and Rs.5,000 per member and Rs.10,000 per family for non-food items. Further, the Ministry of Resettlement provides them Rs.5, 000 at the airport, Rs.25,000 to construct a temporary shelter, Rs.3,000 for equipment and Rs.5,000 for land clearance and Mr. V.Sivagnanasothy, Secretary to the Ministry of National Policies, Economic Affairs, Resettlement & Rehabilitation, Northern Province Development, Vocational Training & Skills Development and Youth Affairs stated that they will be given special marks when selecting for livelihood programs and housing schemes.

Furthermore, it has been estimated that there are 100,000 refugees in India and from them 65,000 are in refugee camps and other 35,000 live out of the camps.