Sri Lanka becomes world’s best island

In a survey carried out by the 'Travel and Leisure' Website, Sri Lanka has emerged as the world’s best island to travel in 2019.According to 'Travel and Leisure', this was the first time Sri Lanka made it to the list and straight to the top with a high score of 92.12.“Not only do several islands make their debut, but one newcomer to the list also vaulted directly into the No.1 spot,” the website said.

In its description on Sri Lanka, the website said the roughly 25,000-square-mile island tempts travellers with a diversity of experiences.“Along the stunning coastline, the marine national parks make this destination a surfers, snorkelers, and divers' dream. Inland tea plantations await exploration, as do wildlife parks which teem with animals including elephants, monkeys, and one of the world’s largest populations of leopards. As one 'Travel and Leisure' reader wrote, “No wonder it is called the pearl of the Indian Ocean,” it said.

The Philippines island of Palawan made second place on the list followed by Bali, Milos, Maldives, Anguilla, Crete, Cape Breton Island, Koh Lanta and Azores.Every year for its World’s Best Awards survey, 'Travel and Leisure' asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise ships, SPAs, airlines and more.Readers rated islands according to their activities and sights, natural attractions and beaches, food, friendliness and overall value.