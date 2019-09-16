Country cannot be developed with a dictatorship - PM

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says a country cannot not be developed with a dictatorship and to develop the country everybody must work with commitment and dedication.Speaking at an event held in Temple Trees yesterday (15) to hand over permanent appointments to 5000 Samurdhi Development officers, the Premier pointed out that there was no need for a dictatorship or a semi-dictatorship to carry out the massive development that had been carried out in the last few years. He added that all these development activities were carried out through strengthening of democracy.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also handed over pension letters to Samurdhi Development Officers who retired.Speaking further, the Premier said the present government has made the biggest investment in social welfare since Independence in the last few years."There was no need for a dictator to do this kind of work. Dictatorial powers are not necessary. Never before has there been such a development although claimed to have obtained dictatorial or semi-dictatorial powers. I would like to mention that this work was done through the strengthening of democracy. There was no strong democracy in our country when we came to power."

The Premier pointed out that the mass media has been given the freedom to criticize the rulers. "Instead of a white van an emergency ambulance arrives at your doorstep immediately after calling. We have made such a transformation."Speaking at the event, Minister of Primary Industries and Social Empowerment Daya Gamage said the Samurdhi banking system will be computerized to make transactions from anywhere in the world.

He said even though permanent appointments are being made, the government will not force the Samurdhi officers to bring in Samurdhi beneficiaries for future election meetings as the previous government has done.Samurdhi Development Officers who receive permanent appointments today will be entitled to Rs.10,000 salary increase and the Rs. 2500 allowance given for state employees. They will be entitled to all the benefits given by the government to state sector employees.

State Minister of Primary Industries and Social Empowerment Ali Zahir Moulana Sayed, Minister of Agriculture, Rural Economic Affairs, Irrigation and Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development P. Harrison, Minister of Internal and Home Affairs and Provincial Councils and Local Government Vajira Abeywardena, Deputy Minister of Petroleum Resources Development Anoma Gamage, politicians, Director General of Samurdhi Development Department Saman Bandara and a large number of government officials were present.