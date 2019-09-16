Party readies for a method acceptable to it and supporters says President

No opportunity will be given to put downthe Sri Lankan Freedom Party (SLFP) and if anyone attempts to do so, there will be no hesitation to demonstrate the strength of the Party said President Maithripala Sirisena while adding that the Party will adopt a method in the future that will be acceptable to both the Party and its supporters. President made these comments addressing the District Convention of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party held in Ratnapura yesterday (15).

The first of the series of rallies to be held at district levels was inaugurated with a large attendance of Party supports.Addressing the rally President Sirisena said no candidate can win the forthcoming Presidential Election without the support of SLFP.The SLFP will face the election with satisfactory results of a noble programme which was carried out during last five years.

The Party had received invitation from both the parties. However, it had not engaged in any discussion with the United National Party. The Motherland and the Party identity are the priorities of the talks with Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna (SLPP), President added. Members of Parliament representing SLPP can retain to their posts because of the letter sent by the General Secretary of SLFP and while the top and lower ranks of the SLPP are grateful for this the middle strata of the have conveniently forgotten about this.

Both the government and the opposition are currently in discussion with diplomatic missions to garner support for the election. However, SLFP is not bound with such conditions. President emphasized that he will lead the Party towards a country which respect and preserve our identity and a democratic nation sans fraud and corruption.

The Senior Vice-President of Sri Lanka Freedom Party NimalSiripala de Silva, General Secretary DayasiriJayasekara, UPFA General Secretary MahindaAmaraweera, DumindaDissanaya, LasanthaAlagiyawanna, RanjithSiyambalapitiya, ThilangaSumathipala, WeerakumaraDissanayake, RohanaLaskmanPiyadasa, ShanthaBanadara, Governor of the North Central Province SarathEkanayake, Governor of the Sabaragamuwa Province DhammaDissanayake, several SLFP organizers and a large number of party supporters attended this event.