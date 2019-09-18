Commander Visits Akuregoda New Defence HQ Complex

Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, making an inspection visit to the construction site of the new Defence Headquarters complex at Akuregoda on Tuesday (17) afternoon inquired into the status quo of its completion of the Army blocks (6 & 7) and the possibility for the Army to move in there as early as possible.

Taking a firsthand account of its almost completed sections, the Army Chief, together with the new Defence Headquarters’ Project Director, Air Vice Marshal Roshan Pathirage walked around the premises in the company of Major General Kumudu Perera, Deputy Chief of Staff, Director General General Staff of the Army, Quarter Master General, Master General Ordnance, Director General Real Estate and Quartering, General Officer Commanding 14 Division and a few more Officers, engaged in the construction.

He had a close look at Army wings which have already been receiving finishing touches and expressed the hope that the shifting process could be made operational within a couple of weeks. The visiting Army Chief also received a briefing on the remainder of final touches to be done before he left the location.

The visit followed a discussion that took place at the Ministry of Defence a few days ago, chaired by General (Retd) Shantha Kottegoda, Secretary Defence.