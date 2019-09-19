COPE to probe Lotus Tower project

The Parliamentary Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) decided yesterday to initiate a full scale investigation into the construction and commissioning of the Lotus Tower in Colombo. COPE Chairman JVP MP Sunil Handunnetti told the COPE committee that he will summon all institutions which worked in connection with the construction of the Lotus Tower. The COPE expects to summon officials of all relevant institutions, including the Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (TRC), to be present before the Committee to give evidence in the probe on the allegations pertaining to the Lotus Tower.

COPE had once made an inquiry with regard to the Lotus Tower on June 22, 2014 and the Auditor General had prepared a special report on the Lotus Tower and that report was presented to parliament on April 1, 2019, MP Handunnetti said. The COPE Chairman said the Auditor General had investigated various aspects of the Lotus Tower project covering the various stages of construction of the Tower. Therefore, it would be easier for the COPE to take up the matter in a speedy manner and complete its probe within a short time, he said.COPE members MP Sujeewa Senasinghe and Minister Rauff Hakeem too expressed the need for expediting the probe and pointed out the need to fix a specific date to commence the probe.