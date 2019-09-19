“Sahasak Nimavum - 2019” begins tomorrow

Sri Lanka’s national exhibition for inventions and innovations “Sahasak Nimavum - 2019” will be held in Colombo from September 20-22.Organized by the Sri Lanka Inventors Commission (SLIC) as an annual event, this year the exhibition will be held with the participation of foreign inventors for the first time at the Sri Lanka Exhibition and Convention Center (SLECC).

Presentations from the local inventors for this exhibition have been selected under 14 categories from the School, University and Tertiary Educational Institutions, Open and Commercial levels through the evaluations carried out at provincial level.Sri Lanka Inventors Commissioner Prof. Rangika Halwatura said opening the exhibition to foreign inventors will be a turning point in the history of the exhibition.

This will also be a great opportunity for local inventors, to showcase their talentas and expertise.Winners of the Sahasak Nimavum competition will be awarded with medals, certificates and financial grants.They will also have the opportunity to represent Sri Lanka at international invention exhibitions.