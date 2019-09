National Election Commission (NEC) Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya yesterday signed the Gazette Extraordinary to pronounce the Presidential Election on November 16, with Gazette Extraordinary released last night.Director General of Elections Saman Sri Rathnayake told the Daily News that nominations of candidates for the Election will be called from October 7.

Rathnayake told the Daily News that about 20 political parties and independent candidates had given the Election Commission their ‘notice of intention’ to contest at the upcoming Presidential Polls.The Gazette was issued as per the provisions of the Presidential Elections Act, No. 15 of 1981.Deposits for the Presidential Election will be accepted from today till 12 noon on October 6, Rs. 50,000 from a candidate representing a political party and Rs. 75,000 for independent candidates.