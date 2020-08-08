  SLPP victory, an endorsement of President’s vision – Dr. Ramesh Pathirana

The overwhelming people’s mandate for the Sri Lanka Podujana Party (SLPP) is an endorsement of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s Vison for Prosperity Policy Statement, Galle District Parliamentary Candidate’s Group Leader and former Minister Dr. Ramesh Pathirana said.

He was addressing SLLP supporters at the Southlands College, Galle counting centre following the release of the results of the preferential votes obtained by candidates by Galle

District Returning Officer Somaratha Vidanapathirana on Thursday (6).

Dr. Pathirana secured the highest preferential votes aggregate of 205,614 at the Parliamentary election.

“The strategy followed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in his Vision for Prosperity Policy Statement has been overwhelmingly endorsed by the people. They have granted an

enormous Parliamentary power to go ahead with the President’s policy for future prosperity without any impediment in the Legislature. The majority of people have once again

hailed the President’s courageous and dedicated strategy to build a disciplined society sans corruption,” he said.

“As the Galle District Group Leader I am determined to render a dedicated service to the people of the Galle district with the cooperation of other representatives elected to the

Parliament.

“I will give priority rectifying long standing drinking water problem in the district. I will work for the economic and social progress of the district,” he added.

