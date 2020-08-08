Congratulatory Message from Japan for the government's victory in the parliamentary election in Sri Lanka

Japan welcomes the peaceful, free and fair holding of the Parliamentary Election in the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, conducted successfully on Wednesday, August 5, and commends Sri Lanka’s long-established tradition of democracy which was further strengthened through the election.



While congratulating the government&' s victory in the election, Japan, as a long-standing friend of Sri Lanka, will continue to support Sri Lanka’s effort towards further development as a hub of the Indian Ocean region.