Mahinda Rajapaksa to be sworn in as Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister on Sunday

General Secretary Attorney Sagara Kariyawasam said the swearing-in ceremony will likely take place at the Kelaniya Rajamaha Viharaya. The Ninth Parliament will convene for its first sitting on the 20 of August.
The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna says Mahinda Rajapaksa will be sworn in as the 9th Prime Minister of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka on Sunday, the 9 of August.
General Secretary Attorney Sagara Kariyawasam said the swearing-in ceremony will likely take place at the Kelaniya Rajamaha Viharaya. The Ninth Parliament will convene for its first sitting on the 20 of August.