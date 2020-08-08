Over 60 new MPs elected to House

The number of new Parliamentarians who got elected at the General Election 2020 for the 9th Parliament has exceeded 60, the Parliament Media Unit said yesterday (07).

The highest number of new MPs, six, has been elected from the Gampaha district. Five new MPs have been elected from Anuradhapura district and four from the Colombo and Nuwara Eliya district respectively.

Of the newly elected Parliamentarians, the highest number, 53 MPs, has been elected from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP). Four new MPs have been elected from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

The Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kadchi, Eelam People’s Democratic Party, All Ceylon Makkal Congress, Tamil Makkal Viduthalai Pulikal (TMVP) and Tamil People’s National Alliance have each got one new Parliamentarian elected. The Sri Lanka Muslim Congress and Muslim National Alliance have also got a newly elected MP each.

Gampaha District SLPP candidate Dr. Nalaka Godahewa has received the highest number of preferential votes (325,479) of all the newly elected Members of Parliament.

Dailynews