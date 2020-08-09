Mahinda Rajapaksa takes oath as new Prime Minister

Leader of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Mahinda Rajapaksa took oaths as the new prime minister of Sri Lanka a short while ago.

He was sworn-in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa this morning (09) at the sacred site of Kelaniya Raja Maha Viharaya.

This is the fourth time Mahinda Rajapaksa secured the prime ministerial portfolio.