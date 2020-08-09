August 09, 2020
    Mahinda Rajapaksa takes oath as new Prime Minister Featured

    August 09, 2020
    Mahinda Rajapaksa takes oath as new Prime Minister

    Leader of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Mahinda Rajapaksa took oaths as the new prime minister of Sri Lanka a short while ago.

    He was sworn-in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa this morning (09) at the sacred site of Kelaniya Raja Maha Viharaya.

    This is the fourth time Mahinda Rajapaksa secured the prime ministerial portfolio.

     

