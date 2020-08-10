The High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka HE Gopal Baglay called on the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka His Excellency Mr Mahinda Rajapaksa today afternoon to congratulate him on the emphatic victory of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) in the recently held General Elections. The High Commissioner recalled that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had complimented the people and Government of Sri Lanka on the successful conduct of elections and had acknowledged the impressive electoral performance of the SLPP.

The High Commissioner reiterated the strong desire and the commitment of the Government of India to work very closely with the new Government and Parliament in Sri Lanka for further strengthening comprehensive bilateral cooperation. He looked forward to continued guidance from Sri Lanka’s leadership in this endeavour. The strong mandate received by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa provides a fresh opportunity for the two countries to enhance bilateral engagement, including mitigating the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.