Media Minister commends Info Dept role – says it can change the ideology of the people

Media Minister Keheliya Rambukwella commending the role played by the Government Information Department said that it is an institution which has the power to change the ideologies of the people and that it is commendable that the department has already implemented many rarely initiated mechanisms which deserve commendation.

The minister made this comment during a meeting held at the Government Information Department today (25) to discuss the Department’s progress and future plans.

The Director-General of the Government Information Department Nalaka Kaluwewa presented a detailed presentation on the tasks performed by the Government Information Department and its future vision.

The presentation detailed the Department’s development, the role played by each department, verified and credible news provided to media institutions and their nature, its future plans and the proposed initiatives.

In response Minister Rambukwells said he was impressed with the out of the box mechanisms and initiatives taken by the Department, which is seldom seen at government institutions, adding that the Information Department is equipped to compete on par with the private sector.

The minister pointed out that promotions should be given taking into consideration based on the performance of the Department’s employees and not solely on their seniority, adding that it was vital to move with the times and embrace modern developments as well.