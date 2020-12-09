Parliamentarians participated in an online discussion with the UK parliament

The Deputy Chairman of Committees Angajan Ramanathan and presiding Members who are deputizing for the Speaker of the Parliament of Sri Lanka, participated in an online discussion Dece; (08) in Parliament with the Members of the UK Parliamentarians.



The virtual discussion was aimed at exploring technical tips and tools from the UK Parliament that may be helpful for parliamentarians who deputies for the Speaker in the House. The Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake and staff members of the Parliament also took part in the discussion.

The Deputy Speaker in the UK House of Commons Hon. Baroness Dawn Primarolo who shared her experiences as in managing parliamentary proceedings and the former House of

Commons official Andrew Kennon also contributed to the discussion highlighting various technical tips and tools which are constructive for parliamentarians who deputize for the Speaker in the House.