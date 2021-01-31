500-1000 More Beds in Jaffna Ready for any Emergency Quarantine Purposes- Head NOCPCO

During his stay in Jaffna to attend a religious ceremony on Saturday (30), General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army, Head of the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO), took time off to closely inspect the Army-renovated Quarantine Centre (QC) ready for occupancy at Vasavillan, Palaly where 500- 1000 persons, arriving either for quarantining or nursing care could be facilitated in the event of an emergency.

The entire state-owned building complex at Vasavilan was completely renovated by 521 Brigade troops of the 52 Division under the close guidance of Major General Kithsiri Liyanage, General Officer Commanding, 52 Division and Major General Priyantha Perera, Commander Security Forces-Jaffna through the active coordination of Colonel Mahen Salvathura Commander 521 Brigade. The visiting Head, NOCPCO examined those facilities in all refurbished dormitories including TV facilities, rooms with washing machines, communication centres, etc and shared a couple views with Officers accompanying.

General Shavendra Silva also received a full overview on the project from Colonel Mahen Salvathura, Commander, 521 Brigade on the same occasion and discussed and listened to operational modalities and other relevant aspects in the event of its emergency use in future. The visiting Army Chief also suggested several other improvements to the existing modalities. Major General Senarath Bandara, Chief of Staff, Major General Priyantha Perera, Commander, Security Forces - Jaffna, Major General Kithsiri Liyanage, General Officer Commanding, 52 Division, Brigadier Winditha Mahingamuwa, Commander, FMA-North, Senior Officers and Officers were associated with his visit to the proposed Quarantine Centre complex.