Special traffic plan due to 73rd Independence Day celebrations.

DIG Ajith Rohana declares traffic restrictions will be imposed on areas near the Independence Square from 6.00 am to 8.00 am tomorrow (04) due to 73rd Independence Day celebrations.

Travel restrictions are in force on Nidahas Mawatha today (03) from 6.00 am to 1.00 pm due to the Independence Day celebration rehearsals.

The Sri Lanka Police requests the public to obey the traffic signs in every intersection.