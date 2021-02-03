Model Aircraft Show Organized at Colombo International Airport, Ratmalana

The Model Aeroplane Show organized by the Colombo Flying Club was successfully held at the Colombo International Airport Ratmalana (CIAR) on 31st January 2021.

Avid aviators of all ages participated in this long-awaited event.

This event was organized with the objective of supporting general aviation and like-minded individuals & children to help them flourish their keen interest in the field of aviation.

The airshow was organized by the Colombo Flying Club in collaboration with the Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited. Hon. Prasanna Ranatunga, Minister of Tourism, Major General (Rtd.) G. A. Chandrasiri, Chairman of Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited (AASL), Capt. Themiya Abeywickrama, Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka, Mr. Rajiv Sooriyaarachchi, Vice Chairman-AASL, Mr. Aruna Warushahennadige, Director AASL/Director Aviation Projects, Mr. Shehan Sumanasekara, Director AASL/Chief Operations (all airports), Ms. Deirdre De Livera, Director AASL and other senior representatives of the Colombo Flying Club attended the event.

The Colombo Flying Club was founded by the local Ceylonese in the mid-1930's. One of the greatest supporters for this club had been Sir John Kotawala. However, it was virtually defunct during World War- II. Subsequently, it was replaced after the Independence by the Ceylon Air Academy. The Club was revived by Capt. and Mrs. Chira Fernando as a Company in the eighties. Due to restrictions it never really got off the ground as a club. The main objective was to expose the next generation to the art and science of flying and make it affordable to all enthusiasts.

The club was resurrected in the year 2004 with a few aviators. The new founder members Capt. Chira Fernando, the President, Capt. Anil Jayasinghe, Vice President, Capt. G. A. Fernando Joint, Secretary, Mr.Gihan Panditaratne Joint secretary, Dr. C. D. Wickramatillake Treasurer, Capt. Ashi Fernando, Capt. Kamal Mututhantri and Rohan Premachandra represent the Executive Committee.

The Colombo flying Club will continue to support General Aviation and children to get their wings and start flying as a hobby and the club will soon start training children and adults to fly.

The club will play a significant role in upbringing the fraternity for many generations to come and creating awareness and enthusiasm among young aviation enthusiasts will be the key objectives of the Colombo Flying Club.