Parliamentary Council hold its 6th Meeting Today

The Parliamentary Council held its 6th meeting today (03) under the patronage of the Hon. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.



Hon. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Hon. Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa, Hon. Minister of Fisheries Douglas Devananda and Hon. MP Kabir Hashim along with the Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dammika Dasanayake were present at the Parliamentary Council meeting.

The names of Mr. Janaka Ratnayake as Chairman and Ms. Chathurika Wijesinghe, Mr. Mohan Samaranayake, Mr. Udeni Wickramasinghe, Prof. Janaka Ekanayake to serve as members to the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka in terms of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka Act, No. 35 of 2002 were presented before the Council to which a majority of the Constitutional Council members were in agreement.