Island-wide private bus strike called off

The island-wide private bus strike has been called off after a successful discussion held today (08) between the State Minister Ajith Nivard Cabraal, State Minister for Money & Capital Market and State Enterprise Reforms and private bus unions.

Speaking to the media after the discussion, the State Minister said private bus unions have agreed to call off the strike on the promise of gaining a solution to the issues of their leasing facilities.

Gemunu Wijeratne, President of the Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association stated to the Government Official News Portal that the private bus unions have decided to postpone the bus strike by a week.

Initially the strike was based on several demands of private bus unions, including a reduction in the leasing interest on private buses.