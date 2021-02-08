Prime Minister instructs to renovate historic Hindagala Cave Temple

As the Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has instructed to renovate the historic Hindagala Cave Temple which has paintings of Anuradhapura, Gampola, Kandy, and Colombo eras.

Considering a national newspaper article that has notified the plight of the paintings in Hindagala Cave Temple, the Prime Minister has instructed the Secretary to Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Ministry, Prof.Kapila Gunawardena to immediately take necessary actions to renovate the temple.

Ven. Embilmeegama Dhammakiththi Thero, chief in charge of the Hindagala Cave Temple has mentioned to the newspaper that most of the historic paintings were being destroyed and requested the relevant authorities to pay attention to this issue.

Officials of the Archeology Department and Central Cultural Fund have already visited the Hindagala Cave Temple and started the renovations in accordance with the recommendations given.