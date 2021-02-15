A transparent system to select new Samurdhi beneficiaries.

A transparent system has been introduced to select new Samurdhi beneficiaries and a new circular has been released in this regard. Samurdhi benefits will be given from March 1st onwards.’

The Government has decided to introduce a new system to choose the Samurdhi beneficiaries. The said system will not be politicized but transparent.

Under this new system, which is being implemented under the guidance of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Samurdhi beneficiary families who leave the Divisional Secretariat for various reasons will be replaced by eligible new families as Samurdhi beneficiaries.

The new circular regarding this was released on February 13 under the guidance of State Minister Shehan Semasinghe. Accordingly, subsidies will be provided to them from March 1, 2021.

The selection method of Samurdhi beneficiaries is as follows;

1. Families seeking Samurdhi benefits should submit an application for this and the Samurdhi Development Officer should prepare a relevant application document.

2. Eligible individuals are selected by the "Rural Committee" based on education, health, economic status, assets, and housing of the family members.

The Samurdhi Development Officer of the area is officially appointed as the Convener of the Rural Committee while the Rural Committee includes five members: the Chief Incumbent, ahead of a religious institution, a public representative of a local government body, a Grama Niladhari, an Agriculture Development Officer, a Family Health Officer or a community organization leader.

3. The prepared list is submitted to the Divisional Secretariat before the 15th of each month.

4. The Divisional Secretary selects new Samurdhi recipients from the submitted list.‍

5. If an applicant is not satisfied with not being elected, he can appeal to the District Samurdhi Director, District Secretary or the Additional Director General of Samurdhi. If the applicant is not satisfied with their decision, he can also make a request to the Director-General of Samurdhi.