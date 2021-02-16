February 16, 2021
    Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island

    February 16, 2021
    Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR 16 FEBRUARY 2021

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, and Southern provinces and in Kalutara district during the evening or night

    Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island.

    Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

    The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

     

     

     

