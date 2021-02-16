Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, and Southern provinces and in Kalutara district during the evening or night

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.