  BIA unveils the new look of "Araliya Lounge" that offers relaxing, refreshing, and comfortable waiting for business class passengers.

Dr. Sumith de Silva, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications of Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited informs that the newly refurbished Araliya Lounge at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) is open for Business Class passengers from 24th February 2021 onwards.

Despite the COVID-19 global pandemic, Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited continued its development efforts to provide a memorable guest experience to passengers during their happy journey through BIA.

The new facility is spacious with comfortable and ample seating, soothing ambience and better-quality access to airport customer service, providing much valued comforts to weary travelers seeking a hassle-free transiting and boarding experience. BIA facilitates its esteemed partner airlines by accommodating the expectations of high-value business passengers, by hosting them in its top-class Araliya Lounge.

Addressing the gathering at the opening of the newly refurbished Araliya Lounge, Major General (Rtd.) G. A. Chandrasiri, Chairman of Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited (AASL) said; “opening of this new facility for our valued passengers from today onwards shows our continuous commitment towards the development of required infrastructural facilities at our international airports. We are determined to offer our best to our valued passengers with enhanced customer service’.

Passengers are entitled to an array of amenities in an ambiance of subdued lighting, tranquility, and comfortable seating. Fully equipped PCs with internet, free Wi-Fi, TV and music entertainment, international magazines, family and airside lounge facilities, kids’ play area, relaxing massage room, shower facility, complimentary drinks and snacks with beers, wines & other liquors, and an appetizing serving of breakfast, lunch & dinner meals are all on offer to our valued business travelers.

Major General G A Chandrasiri, Chairman AASL, Mr. Rajiv Sooriyaararchchi, Vice Chairman AASL, Mr. Ashok Pathirage, Chairman Sri Lankan Airlines, Mr. Vipula Gunatilleka, CEO, Sri Lankan Airlines, Board of Directors of AASL, airline officials, and the senior management officers of AASL attended the soft opening ceremony organized at BIA.