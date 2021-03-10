Green technology to protect the ozone layer

The Ministry of Environment is taking steps to provide new CFC-free equipment to technical colleges to introduce green technology for the purpose of protecting the ozone layer.

The Air Resource and National Ozone Unit of the Ministry of Environment has launched a program to introduce Ozone layer Conservation.

Accordingly, new CFC-free equipment will be provided free of charge to students studying Refrigeration & Air Conditioning courses at technical colleges in Sri Lanka. New CFC free equipment kits worth Rs. 200 million will be distributed to technical colleges in the country within the next two years under this program.

Distribution of new CFC free equipment kits by Mahinda Amaraweera, Minister of Environment to Maradana College of Technology took place yesterday (09). Sugath Mahindakeerthi, Director of Air Resource and National Ozone Unit, Ministry of Environment and Pushpa Malalasekera, Director General, Maradana Technical College were also present at the occasion. The Minister presented equipment worth Rs. 02 million to Maradana Technical College.

The Minister said that the Ministry of Environment has an action plan for the protection of the ozone layer in accordance with the Montreal Protocol until 2045. He also highlighted that the entire world is working toward the elimination of chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) by 2080.

He further stressed, to protect the ozone layer, we need to reduce the amount of carbon in the atmosphere and the present government has taken steps to increase the country's forest cover up-to 30 percent by 2025 under the “Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour”.

Minister Amaraweera also appreciated the efforts taken by public and private institutions to commence tree planting programs coinciding with the “husma dena thuru” program initiated by the Ministry of Environment.