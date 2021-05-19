

The Ministerial Consultative Committee on Urban Development and Housing yesterday(18) approved to present the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill to Parliament with amendments.

The Ministerial Consultative Committee on Urban Development and Housing met yesterday under the chairmanship of Hon. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.



The Prime Minister said that it was appropriate to act in accordance with the determination of the Supreme Court regarding the Colombo Port City Economic

Commission Bill.

In addition, the Committee approved to present the Sri Lanka Land Development (Amendment) bill with amendments.

State Ministers Lohan Ratwatte, Indika Anuruddha, MPs Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon, Jayantha Ketagoda, Sampath Athukorala, Milan Jayatilake, Karunadasa Kodithuwakku, Premanath C. Dolawatta and (Mrs) Kokila Gunawardhana and government officials were also present at the meeting.