Tourist service centers will be constructed along the roads connecting the major tourist cities of Sri Lanka.

Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga asserted, under the first phase, 28 tourist service centers will be constructed in Nuwara Eliya, Kandy, Badulla and Kegalle districts.

The Minister said these tourist service centers will be constructed under the President’s National Policy and that they will be equipped with all the facilities required by local and

foreign tourists and will be constructed in accordance with international standards.

A virtual discussion on this project was held recently with the participation of officials from the Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Urban Development, Sri Lanka Tourism

Development Authority and Urban Development Authority.

The officials of the Ministry of Urban Development stated that they have planned to construct 11 centers in the Nuwara Eliya District, 03 centers in the Kandy District and 12

centers in the Badulla District and 02 Centers in the Kegalle District.

Furthermore, they pointed out that these centers would be built from Kitulgala to Nuwara Eliya (through Ginigath-hena), Gampola to Nuwara Eliya (through Pussellawa), Nuwara

Eliya to Bandarawela (through Welimada) and Nuwara Eliya to Bandarawela and Ella (through Diyatalawa).

While pinpointing the need to comply with international standards in the construction of these service centers with the provision of all the facilities required by tourists such as

sanitary facilities, restaurants and money transfer centers, Minister Prasanna Ranatunga also highlighted the necessity to set up such tourist service centers in suitable cities along the

roads leading to tourist destinations in addition to the selected areas mentioned-afore.

Furthermore, currently there are 15 tourist zones gazetted. These areas are Kuchchaveli, Nilaveli, Trincomalee, Kalkudah, Arugambay, Yala, Unawatuna, Maduganga, Dedduwa,

Bentota, Beruwala, Mount Lavinia, Negombo, Kalpitiya and Pinnawala. In addition, it has been proposed to declare Ella, Nuwara Eliya, Sigiriya, Deniyaya and Delft Island as tourist

zones.

The discussion also focused on the development of infrastructure in these zones In order to create a separate identity as a tourist zone.