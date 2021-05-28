Concession for Gampaha District students applying for universities

"No child should be deprived of their right to education due to Covid-19" - Minister Prasanna Ranatunga

Minister of Tourism, Prasanna Ranatunga has focused his attention on helping the students in the Gampaha District who are unable to get the University Admissions Handbook issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to apply to universities amidst the travel restrictions.

This year 195000 students are qualified for university entrance and out of them 41755 students will be enrolled.

Applications for admission to universities have already commenced and the UGC has notified that the closing date for university applications is June 11.

Even though the Handbook is available for download on the UGC official website, there are students who do not have the facilities to download the Handbook.

Considering the above situation, Minister Prasatanna Ranatunga stated that it is crucial to implement a method for those who are eligible for university education to leave their houses to obtain the UGC Handbook even during the travel restrictions. The Minister said this during a meeting held with the Gampaha District Covid-19 Committee.

Accordingly, students who are willing to apply for university admission in the relevant Divisional Secretariats in the Gampaha District will be given a day to leave the house to obtain the handbook and the bookshops will be open on the same day.