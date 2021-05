The special operation to remove chemical and non-chemical debris from the sea due to the X-Press Pearl shipwreck commenced yesterday (27) with the participation of Ministry of Environment, State Ministry of Urban Development, Coast Conservation, Waste Disposal and Community, Disaster Management Center, Marine Environment Protection Authority, Tri-Forces, Sri Lanka Police, Central Environmental Authority and relevant Local Government Institutions.

Accordingly, the daily disposal of debris that accumulates on the coast and the removal of different chemicals that accumulate on the coast are carried out by the Armed Forces under the supervision of the Disaster Management Center and Marine Environment Protection Authority.

The Director General of the Disaster Management Center and other relevant officials conducted a field inspection to oversee the above mentioned activities along the coastline from Negombo to Colombo.