An Intermediate Treatment Center for prison officers infected with Covid-19

The Commissioner of Prisons (Administration and Rehabilitation) and the Official Media Spokesman of the Department of Prisons, Chandana Ekanayake stated that an Intermediate Treatment Center has been set up at the Angunakolapelessa Prison premises with the approval of the Director-General of Health Services to treat prison officers infected with Covid-19.

Around fifty officers can be treated at the treatment center and six houses have been arranged to provide facilities to treat family members of the prison officers if they become infected with the Covid-19 virus.

Moreover, Mr. Ekanayake said that a doctor has been deployed by the Ministry of Health for treatment services at this intermediate treatment center and the rest of the required health staff has been deployed by the Prisons Department.

He further added that a COVID Control Committee has been initiated by the Department of Prisons and it will provide the necessary facilities to the officers infected with the virus so that the infected can call 0114677101 to enter the treatment center.