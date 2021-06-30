The Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus focuses on the challenges faced by the differently abled Community

A special policy dialogue on the challenges faced by the differently abled community and the strengthening of their rights within a legal framework was held online on the 28 th by the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus chaired by Hon. State Minister Dr. Sudarshani Fernandopulle.



Hon State Minister Tharaka Balasuriya, Hon. Members of Parliament (Dr) Harini Amarasuriya, Manjula Dissanayake and Diana Gamage, Eran Wickramaratne and

Prof. Ranjith bandara, Secretary of the Caucus and Deputy Secretary General of the Parliament Ms. Kushani Rohanadheera and representatives from the, DOJF, DIESL, Can MH Lanka, Deaf Women's Association, Central Federation of the Deaf, Training and Disability Resource Centre of the Employers Federation of Ceylon, We for Rights were present.

Special attention was paid to the need of communicating information to differently abled people in a more systematic manner, including important decisions taken by the government in the prevailing Covid situation. Representatives of a number of organizations representing differently abled community expressed their concerns and needs. The need to take urgent action to ensure the rights of differently abled persons in the society as well as to strengthen the relevant legal background was discussed at this meeting.

The MPs of the caucus said that it is the duty to stand up for the rights of such persons with disabilities and that the Women Parliamentarians ’Caucus also has a great responsibility in representing such groups that are subjected to various discriminations in society. Accordingly, steps will be taken in the future to bring this matter to the attention of other Members of Parliament as well and to strengthen the relevant legal framework, the MPs of the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus said. It was also emphasized that differently-abled persons should no longer be referred to as persons with disabilities.