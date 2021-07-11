July 11, 2021
    July 11, 2021
    WEATHER FORECAST FOR 11 JULY 2021

    Issued at 05.30 a.m. on 11 July 2021

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Fairly Heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places.

    Several spells of showers will occur at Western and North-western provinces.

     Strong gusty winds up to 60 kmph are likely at times over western slope of the Central hills and gusty winds up to 50 kmph at times are likely in Northern, North-Central, North-Western, Western and Southern provinces, Trincomalee district.

