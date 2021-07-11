Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and Luxembourg Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean Asselborn review bilateral cooperation

This understanding was reached (Friday, 09 July, 2021) during a video call between the two Ministers, as a follow up to Minister Asselborn’s official visit to Sri Lanka in January
2020, the first visit by a Luxembourg Foreign Minister to Sri Lanka. The two Ministers also agreed to celebrate this landmark anniversary next year in both countries in a fitting
manner.
During their cordial discussion, both Ministers reviewed bilateral relations and underscored the importance of enhanced economic cooperation, especially in the financial sector
with a focus on sustainable and green bond financing, trade & investment, air connectivity, employment, and education.
Minister Gunawardena briefed his Luxembourg counterpart on Sri Lanka’s progress in reconciliation, international assistance for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines and
cooperation with multilateral institutions, among other matters of mutual interest.