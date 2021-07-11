Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and Luxembourg Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean Asselborn review bilateral cooperation

Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn have agreed to strengthen and expand bilateral relations into new areas ofmutually beneficial cooperation, leading to the celebration of the establishment of 50 years of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Luxembourg in 2022.

This understanding was reached (Friday, 09 July, 2021) during a video call between the two Ministers, as a follow up to Minister Asselborn’s official visit to Sri Lanka in January

2020, the first visit by a Luxembourg Foreign Minister to Sri Lanka. The two Ministers also agreed to celebrate this landmark anniversary next year in both countries in a fitting

manner.

During their cordial discussion, both Ministers reviewed bilateral relations and underscored the importance of enhanced economic cooperation, especially in the financial sector

with a focus on sustainable and green bond financing, trade & investment, air connectivity, employment, and education.

Minister Gunawardena briefed his Luxembourg counterpart on Sri Lanka’s progress in reconciliation, international assistance for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines and

cooperation with multilateral institutions, among other matters of mutual interest.